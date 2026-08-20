A heat advisory covers seven counties in south central and southwest Georgia Thursday. Heat and humidity could push the heat index to 112, raising the risk of heat illness.

Areas covered: The Georgia counties are Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes and Lanier. The advisory also covers parts of southeast Alabama and Florida.

Advisory times: The stated advisory period runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in Georgia. The alert listing gives 10:45 a.m. Thursday as its expiration time.

How to stay safe: Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning, avoid the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Anyone outside should wear light, loose clothing and limit hard physical activity to the early morning or evening when possible.

Watch for illness: People should take action if they see symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.