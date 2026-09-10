O’Charley’s Is Gone

The 55-year-old Southern dining chain shut down nearly all of its restaurants Wednesday, leaving employees and customers with almost no warning

The lights went off at O’Charley’s on Wednesday night, and most of the people who worked there didn’t see it coming.

By 8 p.m. on September 9, the Nashville-born casual dining chain had shuttered nearly all of its company-owned restaurants across the country — approximately 49 locations — with little to no notice given to the people who stocked the kitchens, waited the tables, and showed up expecting another shift. Some employees reportedly learned the chain was done only a day before closing. Others found out when they arrived for work.

No official statement from the company. No farewell post. The chain’s corporate social media accounts have been deactivated.

O’Charley’s, which Charlie Watkins opened on a single Nashville corner in 1971, is effectively over.

The end didn’t arrive without warning signs — just without honesty about how close it actually was.

Cannae Holdings, the majority owner of O’Charley’s, noted in its most recent quarterly results that the chain had “continued to experience challenges in maintaining its traffic.” Sales had dropped 13% in the last quarter alone. Four locations had already been shuttered earlier this year. In 2023, the company closed a significant number of restaurants, citing the need to “preserve cashflow.” The chain had been contracting for years from a peak of more than 200 restaurants, and by Wednesday morning it was down to 49 company-owned locations and three franchises.

By Wednesday night, nearly all of those were dark.

The fate of the three franchised locations remains unclear. An employee at the franchised restaurant in Niles, Ohio, indicated that location would likely close permanently sometime between September 27 and October 4. Whether the other two franchise locations follow the same path is unknown.

What is known: a chain that fed families Southern-inspired comfort food for more than five decades collapsed in a single evening, and the people who worked there were among the last to know.