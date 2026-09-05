A man opened fire on Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday afternoon before locking himself inside a home on the 4000 block of Villa Avenue. By the time it was over, he walked out on his own.

Deputies were called to the residence at 4:26 p.m. after reports of a man firing shots from inside the home. When they arrived and attempted to make contact, Rasul Jamal Shaw, 50, fired two shots at them. Shaw then barricaded himself inside.

Additional deputies responded and assessed the situation. Authorities determined Shaw was alone and contained within the residence. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Shaw was transported to a medical facility for an unrelated medical condition before being transferred to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. The felony firearm charges indicate Shaw has a prior felony conviction.