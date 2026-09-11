Residents across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry face heat index values near 105°F and lightning risks from afternoon thunderstorms today, the National Weather Service warns.

What’s happening: Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to mid 90s this afternoon, and humidity will push the “feels like” temperature to near 105°F. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the day, which may bring some relief from the heat but also bring lightning.

Who’s affected: The warning covers 10 counties in Georgia and 10 in South Carolina. Georgia counties include Effingham, Long, Inland and Coastal Bryan, Inland and Coastal Chatham, Inland and Coastal Liberty, and Inland and Coastal McIntosh. South Carolina counties include Hampton, Inland and Coastal Colleton, Dorchester, Inland and Coastal Berkeley, Beaufort, Inland and Coastal Jasper, and Charleston. The weather service specifically flagged people attending outdoor 9/11 memorial events today as being at risk.

What you should do: Drink plenty of water, stay inside air-conditioned spaces when possible, stay out of direct sun, and check on neighbors and relatives. If you go outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and keep hard physical activity to early morning or evening hours. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

On the lightning risk: Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from a storm, even when skies look clear nearby. If a thunderstorm moves in, get inside a building or vehicle. As the weather service puts it: “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”