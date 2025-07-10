Georgians face a double threat of severe thunderstorms and dangerous heat through next week. The National Weather Service warns temperatures could feel like 108 degrees.

🌡️ Why It Matters: The combination of severe weather and extreme heat poses serious health risks. Power outages from storms could leave residents without air conditioning during the hottest part of summer.

⛈️ What’s Happening: Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across north and central Georgia. These storms could produce damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding.

Heat index values will climb to between 98 and 104 degrees today for most of the state. Far northeastern Georgia will see slightly cooler conditions.

🔥 The Heat Gets Worse: Early next week brings the most dangerous conditions. Sunday through Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will feel like they’re between 100 and 108 degrees across the region.

The National Weather Service expects afternoon and evening thunderstorms to continue Friday. Eastern Georgia faces the highest risk for severe weather Friday.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

⚡ Storm Threats Continue: Weekend storms are likely but should be less widespread than earlier in the week. The primary dangers remain damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding in areas that see heavy rainfall.

Residents should prepare for possible power outages and have cooling plans that don’t rely on electricity. The combination of storms and extreme heat makes this weather pattern particularly hazardous.

