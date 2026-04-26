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Part of a road closed because of the Highway 82 wildfire has reopened in Camden County, but two other stretches of highway in the area remain shut down.

What’s Happening: Georgia DOT has reopened Highway 110 between Highway 82 and Highway 17 in Camden County. The immediate fire and smoke threat to drivers has passed in that section.

What’s Still Closed: Two road segments remain shut down because fire and heavy smoke are still a threat in those areas:

Highway 110 from Highway 82 to Highway 32 in Brantley County

Highway 32 from Highway 301 to Highway 99 in Brantley County

Detour: Drivers should follow signed detour routes using Highway 301, Highway 82, and Highway 99.

Driver Warning: Emergency vehicles are actively moving in and out of the highway in the affected area. Drivers should stay alert and give those vehicles room.

The Path Forward: No reopening timeline has been announced for the two remaining closed segments. Both are expected to stay shut until fire and smoke conditions in the area clear.