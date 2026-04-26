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Georgia firefighters responded to 15 new wildfires Saturday that burned nearly 22 acres statewide, even as two massive fires in South Georgia continued to grow with no meaningful rain expected.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Forestry Commission reported the 15 new fires Saturday. Those blazes are separate from the two largest fires burning in the state, both of which grew over the past day.

The two major fires: The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols Counties has now burned 32,003 acres and is only 10% contained. The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has burned 20,933 acres and is 7% contained — down from 15% earlier this week, meaning crews have lost ground, not gained it. The Highway 82 Fire started April 20 near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville. Officials believe it was sparked when a balloon hit a power line, though that cause has not been confirmed. The Pineland Road Fire is believed to have started when someone welded a gate, also unconfirmed.

By the Numbers:

15 new wildfires reported Saturday statewide

21.96 acres burned by those new fires

32,003 acres burned by the Pineland Road Fire, 10% contained

20,933 acres burned by the Highway 82 Fire, 7% contained

Conditions: All of Georgia is under drought conditions. Brantley County is in an exceptional drought, the most severe drought category. No significant rainfall is in the forecast. This year’s wildfires have already surpassed the state’s five-year average.

What people need to know: Anyone who does not need to be near an active fire area should stay away. Drivers should slow down anywhere smoke reduces visibility and follow all road closure signs. Flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal and can force firefighting aircraft to land, slowing efforts to control the fire. Residents under evacuation orders should follow all instructions from local officials.

Getting help: Brantley County residents can call (912) 674-5878 or (912) 674-0195 for evacuation and road closure information. Current evacuation zones and road closures are posted at Warn.PBS.org. A Red Cross shelter is open in Brunswick at 100 Genoa Martin Drive at the Selden Park Complex.

The Path Forward: With no rain in the forecast and drought conditions holding firm across the state, fire danger is expected to stay high. The Highway 82 Fire’s containment percentage has fallen over the past several days, not risen, suggesting conditions on the ground are getting harder, not easier.