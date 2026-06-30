Two separate heat advisories are in effect across parts of Georgia today, with heat index values expected to reach as high as 112 degrees in some areas.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for two regions of the state:

Cherokee and Forsyth counties are under an advisory from noon to 8 p.m., with heat index values expected to reach up to 106 degrees.

Decatur and Seminole counties in southwest Georgia are under a separate advisory from noon to 6 p.m., with heat index values expected to reach between 108 and 112 degrees.

What this means for you: Drink plenty of fluids, stay inside with air conditioning, and stay out of the sun. Check on relatives and neighbors. Anyone who becomes overcome by heat should be moved somewhere cool and shaded right away. Heat stroke is a medical emergency — call 911.

The path forward: Both advisories expire this evening. The Cherokee and Forsyth advisory ends at 8 p.m. The southwest Georgia advisory ends at 6 p.m.