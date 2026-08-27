Labor Day travelers face higher airfare and hotel prices this year. Road traffic is expected to be heaviest Thursday and Friday as holiday trips mix with daily commutes.

By the numbers: Domestic roundtrip airfare averages $750, up 2% from last year, according to AAA booking data. Flights to the most popular destinations average $790, nearly 20% more.

Domestic hotel prices are up 9%, while international hotel prices are up 12%. International airfare is 4% cheaper, and cruises leaving U.S. ports cost 4% less, averaging $2,700 per booking.

Worst times to drive: Traffic data company INRIX expects the heaviest congestion during these periods:

Thursday, Sept. 3: 2 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5: 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7: 2 to 5 p.m.

Top destinations: Seattle, Orlando, Boston, Denver and New York lead AAA’s domestic booking list. Atlanta ranks 10th. Rome, Vancouver, London, Dublin and Paris are the five leading international destinations.

Gas prices: Georgia drivers paid an average of $2.89 per gallon last Labor Day, compared with a national average of $3.19. AAA said it is too early to predict prices for this holiday, but crude oil costs remain higher than they were a year ago.

Before leaving: More than 400,000 drivers sought AAA roadside help during last year’s Labor Day travel period. Dead batteries, flat tires, lockouts and towing were among the common problems. Drivers should check their tires, battery and fluid levels and carry water, snacks, a flashlight and jumper cables.