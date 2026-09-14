ALBANY — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Albany, and two other men were wounded in the same shooting.
What happened: The shooting occurred about 10:42 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The 26-year-old man who was killed died from his injuries. Two other men were also shot. Police have not released their conditions.
If you know something: Anyone with information can call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Albany Police Department’s app.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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