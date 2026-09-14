What happened: The shooting occurred about 10:42 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The 26-year-old man who was killed died from his injuries. Two other men were also shot. Police have not released their conditions.

If you know something: Anyone with information can call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Albany Police Department’s app.