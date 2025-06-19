A stalled vehicle on I-85 southbound past Ga. 400 is causing significant delays for morning commuters in Fulton County. The incident, reported early Thursday morning, has blocked one lane of the busy corridor.

What We Know: The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the lane blockage at mile marker 84.4 on I-85 southbound, just past the Ga. 400 interchange. Officials estimate the lane will remain closed until approximately 9:30 a.m. as crews work to clear the disabled vehicle. The blockage is creating a bottleneck during the morning rush hour, with traffic backing up in the southbound lanes.

In Context: This section of I-85 near Ga. 400 is a critical interchange in Atlanta’s transportation network, connecting northern suburbs to downtown. Morning rush hour typically runs from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. in this corridor, making this incident particularly disruptive for commuters heading into the city.

Take Action: Commuters should consider alternative routes to avoid delays. Those who must use I-85 southbound should allow extra travel time. Drivers can get real-time updates on the situation by visiting 511ga.org or using the 511 Georgia mobile app. For those with flexible work arrangements, delaying your commute until after 9:30 a.m. may help avoid the congestion.

