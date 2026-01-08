A vehicle fire closed part of I-520 westbound at Interstate 20 in Richmond County on Thursday morning, backing up traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

What’s Happening

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire on Bobby Jones Expressway — the local name for I-520 — around midday. Fire crews also arrived to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

What’s Important

Traffic was redirected while emergency crews worked the scene. The sheriff’s office asked drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

What’s Still Unknown

What caused the vehicle to catch fire

How long the closure lasted

Whether the roadway sustained damage

What type of vehicle was involved

The sheriff’s office said more information would be released as it becomes available