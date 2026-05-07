Two lanes are blocked on northbound I-285 before South Cobb Drive due to a crash, according to 511 Georgia.

What drivers should know

The incident is at mile marker 14.5. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes. Today’s commute is more complicated due to rain.

When it will clear

511 Georgia estimates the lanes will reopen by 10 a.m.

For updates, visit 511ga.org.