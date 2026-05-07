Two lanes are blocked on northbound I-285 before South Cobb Drive due to a crash, according to 511 Georgia.
What drivers should know
The incident is at mile marker 14.5. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes. Today’s commute is more complicated due to rain.
When it will clear
511 Georgia estimates the lanes will reopen by 10 a.m.
For updates, visit 511ga.org.
- 2 massive wildfires continue to burn across South Georgia
- Rape report leads police to uncover sex trafficking of teen in Marietta
- 2 Georgians return from cruise ship after deadly virus outbreak
- Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from Henry County home
- A Forsyth County man was shot multiple times inside his home. His roommate is in jail
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.