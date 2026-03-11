A lane-change crash on Austell Road in Cobb County sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening.

What’s Happening: Police say a man was driving a black 2017 Honda Accord southbound on Austell Road when he attempted to change lanes to the right and struck the right rear of a black 2021 Mazda Miata in front of him. The crash happened south of Chamberlain Circle at around 6:49 p.m. on March 10.

What’s Important: After the collision, the Mazda hit a curb and a retaining wall near 2150 Austell Road. The driver of the Honda was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The Mazda’s driver was not hurt.

The Path Forward: The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit, which handles traffic crash investigations, is still investigating. Anyone with information can call 770-499-3987. The case number is 26015490.