Rome Expands Automated Speed Cameras To West Central Elementary

Rome is adding automated speed enforcement cameras near West Central Elementary School, expanding a program already in place at two other schools. The new cameras aim to slow traffic and protect children in school zones.

What We Know: The City of Rome has partnered with RedSpeed to install automated speed cameras near West Central Elementary School. The program begins Monday, April 14, 2025, with a 30-day warning period before fines are enforced. The cameras will be located on Lavender Drive in the school zone.

Drivers exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 10 mph will receive citations. After the warning period ends, violators will face a $75 fine for first offenses and $125 for subsequent violations.

The cameras will operate during school hours, specifically one hour before through one hour after the start of school and throughout the entire school day.

By The Numbers:

$75: Fine for first violation

$125: Fine for subsequent violations

10+ mph: Speed threshold that triggers a citation

30 days: Length of warning period before monetary penalties begin

In Context: This initiative follows successful implementation at Main Elementary School and Rome High School. The automated enforcement system uses photographic evidence to issue citations to vehicle owners. Citations include date, time, location, and photographic evidence of the violation.

Drivers who receive citations have two options: pay the fine by the specified date or request a hearing. Failure to pay can result in the case being sent to the Georgia Department of Revenue or collections, potentially leading to higher fees and inability to renew vehicle registration.