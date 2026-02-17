Listen to this post

A man died after being struck by a car while crossing Eisenhower Drive outside of a crosswalk on Feb. 13, Savannah police said Tuesday.

What Happened: Officers responded to the crash at Eisenhower Drive and Waters Avenue around 7:10 p.m. The man received medical care at the scene before being taken to Memorial Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the Savannah Police Department.

What Investigators Found: The pedestrian was crossing outside of a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver remained at the scene.

What’s Next: The Traffic Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.