Riders who break or damage faregate glass at a MARTA rail station face felony criminal charges under Georgia law, MARTA police said Friday.

The law: Georgia law makes it a felony to intentionally destroy property when the damage tops $500. Replacing faregate glass costs more than $500, which means anyone who breaks one hits that threshold. A felony is more serious than a misdemeanor and can mean prison time and a permanent criminal record.

By the numbers: MARTA has more than 12,000 cameras across its rail system, many of them aimed directly at station entrances, exits, and faregate areas. Those cameras are watched around the clock.

What they’re saying: “We are watching you and if you intentionally damage a faregate by attempting to push through or in an act of vandalism, you will be caught and charged with a felony,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. “A felony offense on your record is not worth $2.50. Pay your fare and do not tamper with or destroy fare gates or any MARTA property.”

What this means for you: Riders can pay their fare with a bank card, mobile wallet, or a virtual or physical Breeze card. Vandalism and suspicious behavior can be reported anonymously through the MARTA app’s See & Say feature or by calling 404-848-4901.

The path forward: Camera monitoring will expand during large events, including FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta.