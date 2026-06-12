Riders who break or damage faregate glass at a MARTA rail station face felony criminal charges under Georgia law, MARTA police said Friday.
The law: Georgia law makes it a felony to intentionally destroy property when the damage tops $500. Replacing faregate glass costs more than $500, which means anyone who breaks one hits that threshold. A felony is more serious than a misdemeanor and can mean prison time and a permanent criminal record.
By the numbers: MARTA has more than 12,000 cameras across its rail system, many of them aimed directly at station entrances, exits, and faregate areas. Those cameras are watched around the clock.
What they’re saying: “We are watching you and if you intentionally damage a faregate by attempting to push through or in an act of vandalism, you will be caught and charged with a felony,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. “A felony offense on your record is not worth $2.50. Pay your fare and do not tamper with or destroy fare gates or any MARTA property.”
What this means for you: Riders can pay their fare with a bank card, mobile wallet, or a virtual or physical Breeze card. Vandalism and suspicious behavior can be reported anonymously through the MARTA app’s See & Say feature or by calling 404-848-4901.
The path forward: Camera monitoring will expand during large events, including FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.