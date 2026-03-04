Listen to this post

One person died in a crash on Duluth Highway (Ga. 120) near Frankie Lane in Duluth, the Duluth Police Department reported Wednesday evening.

What’s Happening: The department’s Accident Investigation Unit, a specialized team that handles serious and fatal crashes, responded to the scene. Duluth Highway was closed near Frankie Lane while officers investigated.

What’s Important: No information about the number of vehicles involved or the cause of the crash has been released.

How This Affects Real People: During the closure, drivers were rerouted through Pine Street, Hillside Drive, and Mattison Street.