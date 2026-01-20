Listen to this post

One left lane is blocked on I-285 southbound past Hollowell Parkway at mile marker 11.5 in Fulton County due to a crash. The Georgia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes.

What’s Important: The estimated clearance time is 9:30 a.m. The crash is affecting the left lane only, with other lanes remaining open to traffic.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers using I-285 South in this area during the morning commute should plan for slower travel times or consider alternate routes to avoid the backup.