What’s happening: The new signal, called a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon, sits dark and inactive until a pedestrian pushes a button to cross. Once someone pushes the button, the signal runs through a sequence that stops traffic and gives pedestrians time to cross safely. The signal is near the city’s recreational compound off Lanier Drive.

How it works for drivers: When no one is crossing, the signal stays dark and drivers proceed normally. Once a pedestrian activates it, drivers will see a flashing yellow light, meaning they should slow down. That changes to a solid yellow, telling drivers to prepare to stop. Two solid red lights mean drivers must stop — someone is in the crosswalk. A flashing red follows, requiring drivers to stop and then proceed only when the crosswalk is clear. The signal then goes dark again until the next activation.

How it works for pedestrians: A “Push Button to Cross” sign tells pedestrians to press the button. After pressing it, pedestrians wait through a solid orange hand signal before a white walking figure appears, indicating it is safe to cross. A countdown number then ticks down the remaining crossing time.

What’s new: Before this signal, there was no pedestrian-activated crossing control at this intersection.

The path forward: The signal goes live Wednesday, September 24.