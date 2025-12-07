Drivers on I-285 westbound will get some relief Monday when Georgia DOT opens a new lane designed to cut down on congestion and make merging safer.

What’s Happening: Six travel lanes will be in operation between the Roswell Road on-ramp and Riverside Drive off-ramp starting Monday, December 8. The new auxiliary lane is now complete after months of construction as part of the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension Project.

What’s Important: The extra lane will help traffic flow more smoothly and give drivers more room to merge safely. This means fewer bottlenecks and less weaving between lanes in one of the busiest stretches of I-285.

The Timeline: The lane opens Monday, weather permitting. Some minor finishing work and noise barrier construction will continue overnight through the end of December.

Catch Up Quick: The project also rebuilt the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge over I-285. All major construction is done and lanes are in their final positions.

The Big Picture: This is one piece of a larger statewide push to add capacity on Georgia’s highways. The state is working to move freight faster, cut travel times and make roads safer across the transportation network.

Between the Lines: Expect some delays and lane closures as crews finish final touches. Drive carefully through the work zone and watch for workers. Check 511ga.org or call 511 for real-time traffic updates before you head out.