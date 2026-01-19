Listen to this post

A person was struck by multiple vehicles early Saturday morning on I-285 in Cobb County.

What’s Happening: The crash happened on the northbound side of I-285 near South Cobb Drive, according to Cobb County Police. The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit is investigating.

What’s Important: All northbound lanes shut down for hours. Traffic backed up through multiple exits before the interstate finally reopened.

Authorities haven’t released any other details.

