Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Rear-Ending Vehicle on Windy Hill Road

A 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after police say he collided with a stopped car on Windy Hill Road in Marietta.

What We Know: The crash occurred around 6:32 a.m. on May 13 near Olive Springs Road when a 2024 Honda CMX300 motorcycle struck the rear of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta that had stopped for a school bus. The impact ejected the motorcyclist, who was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The Volkswagen had stopped in the westbound left lane while a school bus was picking up children in the eastbound lane. Both occupants of the Volkswagen—a 41-year-old male driver and 28-year-old female passenger, both from Marietta—sustained minor injuries and were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

In Context: Georgia law requires vehicles traveling in both directions to stop for school buses displaying stop signs and flashing red lights, except on highways divided by a median. Failure to stop for a school bus is a serious traffic violation that carries significant penalties.

Take Action: Motorists should remain vigilant during morning commute hours when school buses are active. Motorcyclists can protect themselves by maintaining safe following distances, wearing proper safety gear, and anticipating sudden stops in traffic. Anyone who witnessed this collision should contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987 regarding case number 25030936.