Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Collision with Pickup Truck on South Cobb Drive

A Wednesday evening crash in Cobb County sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided at a busy intersection.

What We Know: Police say the crash occurred around 5:19 p.m. on April 16 at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Walthall Avenue. According to Cobb County Police, a 26-year-old Marietta man was riding his 2025 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle northbound on South Cobb Drive when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 58-year-old Marietta man, pulled out from Walthall Avenue. The motorcycle struck the rear of the truck, and the impact separated Mungai from his motorcycle.

Emergency responders transported the motorcyclist to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The pickup truck driver was not injured in the collision.

In Context: The intersection of South Cobb Drive and Walthall Avenue is a busy crossing point in Marietta. South Cobb Drive is a major thoroughfare with multiple lanes of traffic.

Take Action: Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information are asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987, referencing case number 25-024442.