Your afternoon commute is about to get much worse if you’re heading north on I-85 through Gwinnett County today.

What It Means For You: All northbound lanes are completely blocked at Jimmy Carter Boulevard due to a crash, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

Current Conditions: Vehicles are at a standstill with emergency responders on scene. The backup extends south toward Pleasantdale Road with congestion building rapidly.

The Big Picture: This section of I-85 is one of metro Atlanta’s most critical transportation corridors. Even after lanes reopen, residual delays could impact the evening commute throughout the northeast corridor.

The Sources: GDOT, GDOT traffic cameras