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A 53-year-old Macon woman died Sunday after her car left Harrison Road and hit a power pole near Chambers Road, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: The crash was reported to Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 at 11:59 a.m. The car left the road and struck a power pole. No other vehicles were involved.

What’s confirmed: Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Cheryl McNeal dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.

What’s next: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No cause of the crash has been released.