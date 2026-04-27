A 53-year-old Macon woman died Sunday after her car left Harrison Road and hit a power pole near Chambers Road, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
What happened: The crash was reported to Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 at 11:59 a.m. The car left the road and struck a power pole. No other vehicles were involved.
What’s confirmed: Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Cheryl McNeal dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.
What’s next: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No cause of the crash has been released.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.