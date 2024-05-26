Georgia Police Departments Are Ready to Put The Heat on Drivers This Summer

🌞 The Gist: The 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) campaign is a multi-jurisdictional highway safety program designed to reduce fatal crash counts during Georgia’s busy holiday driving period from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

🚨 Increased Enforcement: Law enforcement agencies across the state are working together to identify and address the different types of unsafe driving behaviors. They will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, aggressive speeders, distracted drivers, and other motorists who engage in risky behaviors that endanger themselves and others on the road.

📱 Distracted Driving: One of the primary focuses of the campaign is to combat distracted driving, particularly the use of mobile devices while behind the wheel. Drivers are reminded to put down their phones and keep their attention on the road at all times.

🍻 Impaired Driving: The 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. campaign also aims to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes and fatalities. Drivers are encouraged to designate a sober driver or use ride-sharing services if their plans involve consuming alcohol.

🏎️ Speeding and Aggressive Driving: Law enforcement will also be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving behaviors, such as tailgating, weaving through traffic, and running red lights. Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits and practice patience and courtesy on the road.

🚗 The Bottom Line: The goal of the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. campaign is to make Georgia’s roads safer during the busy summer travel season. By increasing enforcement efforts and raising awareness about dangerous driving behaviors, the program aims to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities. Drivers are encouraged to do their part by following traffic laws, staying alert, and making responsible choices behind the wheel.

