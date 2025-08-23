Two adults were shot while riding in a vehicle on Wheaton Street in Savannah on Aug. 22, leaving both with non-life-threatening injuries.

What We Know:

Police said gunfire erupted around 8:45 p.m. when an unknown group opened fire on a westbound vehicle in the 700 block of Wheaton Street. Witnesses told investigators that shots came from outside the car, striking both occupants.

The victims were taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center, treated, and later discharged. Detectives collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses.

By The Numbers:

2 victims injured

8:45 p.m. call from ShotSpotter

700 block of Wheaton Street

In Context:

Savannah police frequently use ShotSpotter technology, which detects and alerts officers to gunfire. The department has said the system helps reduce response times in shooting cases.

Take Action:

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.