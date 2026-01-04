Drivers on Ga. 400 will face lane closures starting January 5 as the Georgia Department of Transportation begins roadwork for its Express Lanes project.

What’s Happening: GDOT announced temporary lane closures along a 16-mile section of Ga. 400 where contractors are building new express lanes in both directions.

What’s Important: The project runs from the MARTA North Springs Station in Fulton County to about one mile north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. GDOT says the work schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds in work zones. GDOT advises motorists to use caution when traveling through these areas.

The Project: The Ga. 400 Express Lanes will add dedicated lanes in both northbound and southbound directions along one of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors.

Stay Informed: Drivers can get real-time updates on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or using the Georgia 511 mobile app.