Fiery Crash Shuts Down I-75 Southbound Near Mile 308

A major crash involving several vehicles, including tractor-trailers, has closed all southbound lanes of I-75 near Mile 308 in Gordon County. Officials have reported multiple injuries and smoke can be seen from the Interstate.
What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released details about the number of people hurt or the severity of their injuries. The cause of the crash is not yet known. It is also unclear how long the interstate will remain closed.
Take Action: Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes. Officials urge motorists to stay alert for updates and to follow directions from emergency crews.
Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.