ROSWELL — A large tree fell across the intersection of Mountain Laurel Drive and Oakhaven Drive in Roswell early Thursday morning, completely blocking the road.
What’s happening: The tree came down at about 7 a.m., shutting down the intersection entirely.
What this means for you: If you drive through that neighborhood, avoid the area and find another way around. Crews expect to have the road cleared within 2 to 3 hours.
The path forward: Roswell Fire Department said it will post an update when the road reopens.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.