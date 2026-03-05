Listen to this post

A driver died Wednesday morning after a head-on crash on Barton Chapel Road in Augusta, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

What’s Happening: At 6:34 a.m. on March 4, a gray Mitsubishi Mirage and a black Chevrolet Impala collided head-on in the 2600 block of Barton Chapel Road. The Mirage was heading east when it crossed into the westbound lane while going through a curve and hit the Impala.

What’s Important: The driver of the Mitsubishi Mirage was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office. No information about the driver’s identity has been released.

What’s Still Unknown: The condition of the Chevrolet Impala’s driver has not been reported. The accident report, case number 26-047362, is not yet available. The investigation is ongoing.