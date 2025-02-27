Diesel Tanker Fire Shuts Down Mike Padgett Highway

A diesel tanker fire has forced the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes of Mike Padgett Highway near 5033 in Richmond County. Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.
🚨 What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the road is closed in both directions due to a tanker fire.
🚗 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: If you travel on Mike Padgett Highway, expect delays and detours. Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for reopening the road.
📢 Take Action: Plan ahead and use an alternate route. Stay alert for updates from law enforcement.
⚠️ Drive Safely: First responders are on the scene, working to contain the fire and ensure safety. Give them space and follow detour instructions.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.