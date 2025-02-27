Diesel Tanker Fire Shuts Down Mike Padgett Highway

A diesel tanker fire has forced the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes of Mike Padgett Highway near 5033 in Richmond County. Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.

🚨 What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the road is closed in both directions due to a tanker fire.

🚗 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: If you travel on Mike Padgett Highway, expect delays and detours. Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for reopening the road.

📢 Take Action: Plan ahead and use an alternate route. Stay alert for updates from law enforcement.

⚠️ Drive Safely: First responders are on the scene, working to contain the fire and ensure safety. Give them space and follow detour instructions.