A motorcyclist lost their life Monday in a collision that brought northeast Atlanta’s morning commute to a standstill.

🚨 Why It Matters: Morning drive time doubled for many drivers as emergency crews worked for hours at the crash site.

🔄 What Happened: A BMW motorcycle rider couldn’t stop in time when traffic suddenly slowed near the Georgia 400 overpass, Georgia State Patrol investigators report.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. when the motorcycle slammed into the back of a Honda SUV.

The impact threw the rider from their bike, resulting in fatal injuries.

🚦 Traffic Nightmare:

Speeds crawled below 20 mph from Downtown through Buckhead.

Officials issued a Red Alert as multiple lanes remained closed.

🚑 Response Effort: Multiple emergency teams converged on the scene, including state troopers, firefighters, HERO units, and medical examiner personnel.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name as the investigation continues.