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A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a car on Hawkinsville Road early Wednesday morning.

What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near the intersection of Avondale Mill Road and Hawkinsville Road at 5:21 a.m. after a 43-year-old man on a bicycle was hit by a 2008 Honda Civic traveling south on Hawkinsville Road.

What’s Important: Deputies found the man unresponsive when they arrived. Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he did not survive.

What’s Still Unknown: The man has not been publicly identified. The driver’s condition and whether any charges have been filed have not been released.

The Path Forward: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Fatality Investigation Unit is handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 478-751-7500.