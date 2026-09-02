Drivers heading west on I-20 in Fulton County should expect delays near Lowery Boulevard after a crash blocked the right lane Wednesday morning.
What’s happening: The crash is at mile marker 55.5. The right lane is blocked.
The path forward: The lane is expected to reopen by 9:31 a.m. Live updates are available at 511ga.org.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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- <img src="https://s0.wp.com/_si/?t=eyJpbWciOiJodHRwczpcL1wvdGhlZ2VvcmdpYXN1bi5jb21cL3dwLWNvbnRlbnRcL3VwbG9hZHNcLzIwMjVcLzEyXC9mdXR1cmVzdW50cmFuc3BhcmVudC0xLnBuZyIsInR4dCI6IlRoZSBHZW9yZ2lhIFN1biIsInRlbXBsYXRlIjoiZWRnZSIsImZvbnQiOiIiLCJibG9nX2lkIjoxNDI1MzQ3OTV9.zNSzloH21j-BgUtpsZwtw5uqYhc86teXaj5-m8Slp50MQ" style="width:96px;height:64px;object-fit:cover;border-radius:4px;flex-shrink:0;margin-right:10px;vertical-align:middle;" onerror="this.style.display='none'">Chatham – The Georgia Sun