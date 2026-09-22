A snake turned up inside a kitchen light fixture in a Bibb County home, sending a resident looking for help.
What’s Happening: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo responded to the home, removed the ring-necked snake from the fixture, and released it unharmed outdoors.
Ring-necked snakes are small, non-venomous snakes common across Georgia.
They are not considered dangerous to people.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Three Georgia counties flagged by Trump administration for using non-English election materials
- New Marietta arcade bar lets adults play rare games and eat game-themed food
- Carrollton police say gunshot wound at oil change shop was self-inflicted
- Cherokee County drivers beware: Trickum Road will be a mess this week
- Rabies Alert: Rabid bat found near Quacco Road in Chatham County