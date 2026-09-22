A snake turned up inside a kitchen light fixture in a Bibb County home, sending a resident looking for help.

What’s Happening: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo responded to the home, removed the ring-necked snake from the fixture, and released it unharmed outdoors.

Ring-necked snakes are small, non-venomous snakes common across Georgia.

They are not considered dangerous to people.