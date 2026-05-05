A crash is blocking one lane on I-285 West just before the I-75 interchange in Cobb County, according to 511 Georgia.
What’s Happening: The crash is at mile marker 20.1. Drivers in the area should expect slowdowns.
The Path Forward: The lane is expected to clear by 1:30 p.m. Drivers can find live updates at 511ga.org or take alternate routes to avoid the area.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.