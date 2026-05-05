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A crash is blocking one lane on I-285 West just before the I-75 interchange in Cobb County, according to 511 Georgia.

What’s Happening: The crash is at mile marker 20.1. Drivers in the area should expect slowdowns.

The Path Forward: The lane is expected to clear by 1:30 p.m. Drivers can find live updates at 511ga.org or take alternate routes to avoid the area.