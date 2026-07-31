WARNER ROBINS — An 18-year-old was shot and killed early this morning on Ignico Drive near Village South in Warner Robins.
What happened: Police got the call at 2:42 a.m. and found the teen dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived. A second person who was at the scene stayed put and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
The investigation: Police say the case is active. No arrests have been announced and no suspect has been identified publicly.
What’s still unknown: Police have not released the victim’s name or said what led to the shooting.
What this means for you: Anyone with information is asked to call Warner Robins Police Criminal Investigations at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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