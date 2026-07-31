What happened: Police got the call at 2:42 a.m. and found the teen dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived. A second person who was at the scene stayed put and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The investigation: Police say the case is active. No arrests have been announced and no suspect has been identified publicly.

What’s still unknown: Police have not released the victim’s name or said what led to the shooting.

What this means for you: Anyone with information is asked to call Warner Robins Police Criminal Investigations at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.