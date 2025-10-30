Chatham Area Transit will offer free rides across all routes on Election Day, removing one barrier between residents and their polling places.
Why it matters: Transportation costs shouldn’t determine who gets to vote. The move gives anyone without a car or cash a guaranteed way to reach their polling location Nov. 4.
What’s happening: CAT’s board approved the zero-fare day during its Oct. 28 meeting, according to the transit authority. Fixed-route buses and paratransit vehicles will run from 5 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Election Day.
Between the lines: The extended hours cover the entire voting window, giving riders flexibility whether they vote before work or after dinner.
The big picture: “Transportation should never be a barrier to civic participation,” CAT Board Chairman Detric Leggett said in a statement.
Riders can find routes serving their neighborhood at catchacat.org/current-schedules.
