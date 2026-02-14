Listen to this post

Chatham Area Transit is running a bus bridge every 30 minutes to supplement the Savannah Belles Ferry System this weekend. The service runs Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What’s Happening: CAT is adding buses to supplement ferry service between downtown Savannah and the Convention Center Dock. Buses pick up at Bryan and Bull Street and drop off at Savannah Convention Center Dock.

What’s Important: The transit agency is adding the service because of expected large crowds this weekend. The bus bridge supplements the ferry rather than replacing it.

How This Affects Real People: Riders have an additional option to cross the river every 30 minutes during the three-day period.

What Happens Next: Service starts Saturday at 7 a.m. and ends Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Sources: Chatham Area Transit