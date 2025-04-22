20-Year-Old Sentenced to Life for Child Sexual Abuse in Cobb County

Share

Cooper Hamilton, a 20-year-old Cobb County resident, will spend life in prison plus 20 years after pleading guilty to 25 counts related to child sexual exploitation and abuse. Cobb County Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole handed down the sentence after Hamilton admitted to multiple charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

The case began in February 2024 when Cobb County Police received an FBI tip that Hamilton was producing and sharing illegal material involving a child on the dark web. Detective Felker led the investigation, uncovering more than 100 videos Hamilton created showing repeated abuse between 2020 and November 2023.

“This case represents one of the most serious violations of trust and innocence that we see in the criminal justice system,” said District Attorney Sonya F. Allen, who announced the sentencing.

Judge Poole described the evidence as “disturbing” and called Hamilton a “predator who poses a significant danger to the community.”

Take Action: Parents can learn about online safety through resources provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at missingkids.org. If you suspect a child is being abused, contact local law enforcement immediately or call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.