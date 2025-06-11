Residents, brace for delays—Barron Road is shut down near local schools due to a major water main break. This closure could snarl your daily commute or school drop-offs depending on how long it lasts.
What’s Happening: Floyd County Water and Public Works report a significant water main break on Barron Road, requiring extra repairs to cross drains.
The road is expected to stay closed through the weekend as crews work to fix the damage.
Key Details: The closure is on Barron Road between the Model High School football field entrance and the Middle School at the 3-way stop, connecting Calhoun Road and Ward Mountain Road.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes to avoid delays.
