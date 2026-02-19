Listen to this post

Georgia’s capital dominates a new national ranking of the worst traffic chokepoints for freight trucks.

What’s Happening: The American Transportation Research Institute released its 2026 list of the top 100 truck bottlenecks in the United States. Atlanta landed seven spots in the top 100, including three in the top 10.

What’s Important: Atlanta’s I-285 at I-85 North is the third-worst truck bottleneck in the nation. The city’s I-75 at I-285 North comes in fifth, and I-20 at I-285 West ranks sixth. McDonough’s I-75 location sits at number 10.

How This Affects Real People: When trucks get stuck in traffic, your packages arrive later and cost more to ship. Those delays and higher shipping costs often mean you pay more at the store for everyday items.

The Rankings: Atlanta’s other problem spots include I-20 at I-285 East (15th), I-285 at SR 400 (22nd), I-20 at I-75/I-85 (50th), and I-75 at I-675 (74th). Another Georgia location, I-75 at I-85 in Atlanta, ranks 87th.

The Big Picture: The American Transportation Research Institute has tracked truck GPS data for nearly 25 years to pinpoint where freight movement grinds to a crawl on U.S. highways. The group analyzes more than 325 specific locations nationwide. Chicago’s I-294 at I-290/I-88 holds the top spot as the worst truck bottleneck in the country for 2026.

The Methodology: Researchers use a massive database of truck GPS data and a speed/volume algorithm to measure how congestion slows down freight trucks at specific locations across the country.