All Lanes Reopened After Tybee Island Bridge Crash

All lanes on the Lazaretto Creek Bridge are back open as of 2:20 p.m. Sunday. Drivers heading to or from Tybee Island can expect traffic to return to normal soon. Officials urge drivers to be cautious as traffic flow resumes.

🛑 What Happened: A vehicle crash earlier today blocked the Lazaretto Creek Bridge — the only road on or off Tybee Island. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene quickly to reduce the traffic jam that followed.

⛑️ What We Know: The bridge closure temporarily stranded traffic in both directions. Tybee’s only vehicular lifeline became a choke point, creating major delays for island residents, visitors and emergency responders.

⁉️ What We Don’t Know: Officials haven’t released details about the cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, or whether anyone was injured.

📍 Why It Matters: The Lazaretto Creek Bridge is Tybee’s single access point by car. Any disruption to that route can have wide-reaching impacts — from public safety to tourism and daily errands.

💡 Take Action: If you’re planning a trip to Tybee, double check road conditions before heading out. Give yourself extra time and stay patient in case of future delays.

🤝 Remember the Golden Rule: If you’re on the road near an accident or backup, slow down, stay calm and look out for others. A little grace goes a long way — especially when everyone’s stuck in the same situation.