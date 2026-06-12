Millions of users lost access to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger Friday morning — and many still cannot get back in.

Why It Matters: These platforms are how many people stay connected to family, run small businesses, and get their news. When they go dark without warning, the impact is immediate and widespread.

What’s Happening: Meta confirmed the outage Friday morning after users across the country reported being suddenly logged out and unable to get back into their accounts.

Outage-tracking site Downdetector recorded a sharp jump in complaints, going from about 25 reports to several thousand within a short period.

Error messages and blank screens greeted users who tried to log back in.

Between the Lines: Meta’s communications vice president Andy Stone confirmed the problem on X, saying the company is aware users cannot access its services and is working to fix it. Stone did not say what caused the outage or when service would be restored.

The Big Picture: This is not the first time Meta’s platforms have gone dark all at once. A major outage in October 2021 knocked Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp offline for about six hours, affecting billions of users worldwide and costing the company an estimated $60 million in lost revenue. For the millions of small business owners who rely on these platforms to reach customers, even a short outage can mean real financial losses.