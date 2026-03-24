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The Albany Police Department is asking the public for help after a crash on Krug Street killed two people, including a young child, and injured two others.

What’s Happening: The crash happened March 21 at about 9:41 p.m. in the 1900 block of Krug Street. Rickey Thomas Jr. and his 4-year-old son were killed. Two other people were injured.

What’s Important: Police are looking for anyone who saw the crash or has video from the area around that time. Investigators say tips or footage could help them piece together what happened.

How This Affects Real People: Two people are dead and two others were hurt as a result of the crash.

The Path Forward: The department’s Traffic Unit is still investigating. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or whether a vehicle or driver has been identified.

How to Help: Tips and video can be submitted three ways: – Email apdpio@albanyga.gov – Submit through the Albany Police Department mobile app – Send via Facebook Messenger to the Albany Police Department