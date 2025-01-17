A Deadly Effingham County Intersection is Getting a Traffic Light

Effingham County is set to install a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 21 and McCall Road in Springfield, following multiple fatal crashes.

🚦 What’s Happening:

County commissioners recently approved a contract with an electric company to install the light.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will supply the signal equipment, while the county oversees construction.

🛑 What Locals Are Saying: Some residents support the change, citing the intersection’s history of crashes. Others expressed doubts, questioning whether a traffic light alone will prevent accidents or ease congestion.

⏳ Next Steps: According to the contract, the light will be operational within 90 days of the contractor’s go-ahead. The county also plans to add left-turn lanes in the future to improve traffic flow.