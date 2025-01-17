A Deadly Effingham County Intersection is Getting a Traffic Light

Effingham County is set to install a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 21 and McCall Road in Springfield, following multiple fatal crashes.
🚦 What’s Happening:
- County commissioners recently approved a contract with an electric company to install the light.
- The Georgia Department of Transportation will supply the signal equipment, while the county oversees construction.
🛑 What Locals Are Saying: Some residents support the change, citing the intersection’s history of crashes. Others expressed doubts, questioning whether a traffic light alone will prevent accidents or ease congestion.
⏳ Next Steps: According to the contract, the light will be operational within 90 days of the contractor’s go-ahead. The county also plans to add left-turn lanes in the future to improve traffic flow.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.