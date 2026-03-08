Six people were hurt late Tuesday night when a vehicle hit a tree on Griffin Pond Road in Glascock County. Several are in serious condition.

What’s Happening: The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Griffin Pond Road. A single vehicle with six occupants struck a large tree.

What’s Important: One person was flown out by AirEvac air ambulance. Four others were taken by Warren County EMS, and one was transported by McDuffie County EMS. Several of those involved remain in serious condition.

The Path Forward: The Georgia State Patrol is leading the crash investigation with help from its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, a unit trained to investigate serious and fatal crashes.