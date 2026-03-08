A 20-year-old man died after his electric dirt bike collided with a vehicle at Douglas Road and Clubhouse Drive in Alpharetta on March 5.

What’s Happening: Alpharetta officers responded to the crash and closed Douglas Road for several hours while they investigated and cleared the scene. The crash is still under investigation by the department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit.

What’s Still Unknown: The victim’s name has not been released. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The Path Forward: Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lingle at the Alpharetta Police Department.